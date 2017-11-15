Only on 27 News: Big Ten Wisconsin & Michigan collaborate on pancreatic cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- This Saturday, it's football that pits Wisconsin against Michigan, but off the field, the lab is bringing the two schools together.

Three years ago, the Big Ten created a cancer research consortium.

"We have to fight it together, all of us across the Big Ten," UW Carbone Cancer Dr. Sam Lubner said. "Because our clinics are full of patients who need treatments now."

"The breakthroughs in melanoma and lung cancer has to be in pancreatic cancer," he said about why foes are becoming friends.

The two universities are meeting every month now to talk about one special breakthrough at Dr. Dusty Deming's lab at UW Carbone.

"It gives us a quick and easy way to test out new therapies," University of Michigan's Dr. Cliff Cho said. For the first time, the scientists can re-grow difficult to see pancreatic cancer cells as 3-D tumor cultures.

"So, if you can grow in a ball, then you can have a better sense of what it's gonna be either positively or negatively," Dr. Lubner said. When doctors at both Big Ten schools add anti-cancer drugs to the cultures, they know what works.

"Immediately, before testing them out in the clinic," Dr. Cho said.

This helps the competitiors quickly complete promising studies.

Learn more about the Big Ten Cancer Consortium, here.