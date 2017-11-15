Happy Homecoming: National Guardsman surprises son at school - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Happy Homecoming: National Guardsman surprises son at school

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- A boy received the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday in Brodhead.

He got to see his father for the first time in months, and it was all caught on camera.

August Hohl served in several places, including Afghanistan, over the last year. Luckily, he has the chance to come home before the holidays to see his family. He wanted to surprise his son, and kept his homecoming a secret until now.

August surprised his son in his 2nd grade classroom at Albrecht Elementary school.

"Just to have us in the spotlight and show us how everyone is backing us, it means a lot," said August.

His son, August Jr. says he's proud of his dad, and couldn't be happier to have him home.

