UPDATE: Lodi defeats St. Croix Central to win state title

LODI (WKOW) -

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lodi defeated Saint Croix Central in overtime, 17-10, to take home the Division 4 State Championship.

The high school football state championships kick off Thursday at Camp Randall.  One of the Madison-area teams in the slate of title games on the first day, is Lodi.

The Blue Devils will be facing the defending champs - Saint Croix Central -  in the Divison-4 Championship.

Should Lodi win, it would cap off a perfect, undefeated 14-0 season.

"We're ready to go," said senior running back Jacob Heyroth.  "As sophomores we were in Camp Randall [in a title game], so we know what it's like and we're excited to get back."

"we just have to believe in ourselves," said Lodi football coach David Puls.  "We're going to get knocked down a few times.  How we respond to getting knocked down, or how we respond to adversity, will kind of tell the tale in that game."

Kickoff between Lodi and Saint Croix Central will be Thursday, 11/15, at about 7pm.

    In-state rival UW-Green Bay came ready to play Wednesday night, downing the Wisconsin women's basketball team, 67-34, in the Kohl Center. The Phoenix shot 50 percent (25-50) from the field while the Badgers never hit their stride, shooting 26.9 percent (14-52) from the field and getting out-rebounded 37-31. Wisconsin was led by Marsha Howard, putting up 13 points while adding a team-high eight rebounds. The 5-10 forward also added two assists and two steals. The Badgers went 0...
  • Arkansas fires Athletic Director, is Bielema next?

    Arkansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long after nearly 10 years at the school. The College Football Playoff selection committee member, formerly the chairman until this season, was under contract through June 2020. His firing comes at a time of turmoil for the Arkansas football program, which is 29-32 in five seasons under coach Bret Bielema (who left Wisconsin to join the Razorbacks) -- including a mark of 11-27 in the Southeastern Conference. The Razorbacks (4-6) will fail to...
    Alabama is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson up to No. 2 and Miami and Oklahoma joining the top four for the first time.    Wisconsin was fifth and Auburn was up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday.   

    Alabama is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson up to No. 2 and Miami and Oklahoma joining the top four for the first time.    Wisconsin was fifth and Auburn was up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday.   

