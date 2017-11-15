UPDATE: Lodi defeats St. Croix Central to win state title

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson up to No. 2 and Miami and Oklahoma joining the top four for the first time. Wisconsin was fifth and Auburn was up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday.More >>
With all of the great athletes that have played at Camp Randall Stadium none of them still have the impact on game day as marching band director Mike Leckrone and his 49 years and still counting at the University of Wisconsin.More >>
For just the seventh time in school history, the Badgers men's soccer team has earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament. After winning the Big Ten tournament on Sunday, the Badgers found out Monday they will be hostingMore >>
