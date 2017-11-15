UPDATE: Lodi defeats St. Croix Central to win state title

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lodi defeated Saint Croix Central in overtime, 17-10, to take home the Division 4 State Championship.

We'll have highlights of the game tonight on 27 News at 10.

********

The high school football state championships kick off Thursday at Camp Randall. One of the Madison-area teams in the slate of title games on the first day, is Lodi.

The Blue Devils will be facing the defending champs - Saint Croix Central - in the Divison-4 Championship.

Should Lodi win, it would cap off a perfect, undefeated 14-0 season.

"We're ready to go," said senior running back Jacob Heyroth. "As sophomores we were in Camp Randall [in a title game], so we know what it's like and we're excited to get back."

"we just have to believe in ourselves," said Lodi football coach David Puls. "We're going to get knocked down a few times. How we respond to getting knocked down, or how we respond to adversity, will kind of tell the tale in that game."

Kickoff between Lodi and Saint Croix Central will be Thursday, 11/15, at about 7pm.