Consultant reports on Madison police department

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's now an outside look at what's working and what needs improvement in Madison's police department.

Consultants hired by the city presented their preliminary recommendations to a city committee Wednesday night.

The consultants say MPD is impressive and effective in many ways, with a history of innovative and progressive approaches.

They have a number of recommendations, which include: more commitment to restorative justice programs, convening town halls or listening sessions after controversial incidents and more transparency and outreach through feedback channels like social media.

The committee co-chair says the goal is to improve relations between police and the people they serve.

"To bolster trust, to bolster open communication between the community and the police department as well as just having a greater expectation from the MPD," said Christian Albouras.

A final, written report will be finished next month.