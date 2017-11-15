Consultant reports on Madison police department - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Consultant reports on Madison police department

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's now an outside look at what's working and what needs improvement in Madison's police department.
    Consultants hired by the city presented their preliminary recommendations to a city committee Wednesday night.
    The consultants say MPD is impressive and effective in many ways, with a history of innovative and progressive approaches.
    They have a number of recommendations, which include: more commitment to restorative justice programs, convening town halls or listening sessions after controversial incidents and more transparency and outreach through feedback channels like social media.
    The committee co-chair says the goal is to improve relations between police and the people they serve.
    "To bolster trust, to bolster open communication between the community and the police department as well as just having a greater expectation from the MPD," said Christian Albouras.
    A final, written report will be finished next month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.