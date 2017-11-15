MPD #nightlylockup campaign begins - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD #nightlylockup campaign begins

MADISON (WKOW) --  Madison police are launching a new social media campaign to remind everyone to lock their doors.    
    That's because there have been more than 1,100 thefts from cars so far this year.
    That includes 26 guns that were stolen.
    Police will send out a reminder on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram every night with #nightlylockup.

