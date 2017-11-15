Lafayette County urges safe driving as farmers harvest crops

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Right now, farmers in southwestern Wisconsin say they're weeks behind schedule to bring in their crops, so many are out working overtime to harvest. That extra farm equipment on the roads can be hazardous if drivers aren't careful.



Lafayette County is the most ag-dependent county in the state and farmers like Jack Sauer are working into the night to haul in crops. Sauer says he's noticed driving big farm equipment on the roads has gotten more difficult over the more than 30 years he's been farming.



A deadly crash involving a combine in Jefferson County earlier this month hit close to home for Sauer. His friend died in a crash while driving a tractor nearly two years ago. After that, Sauer added more lighting and reflective strips to his equipment to keep his employees safer.

"Made sure every tractor we had had a beacon after that and trying to be just as safe as we possibly can, because everybody's life is valuable," Sauer told 27 News.

Sheriff Reg Gill and other county officials met with the public last night to talk about how to safely share the roads with farm equipment and other vehicles that can pose dangers, like Amish buggies and UTVs.

The county saw five deaths this year and 44 people hurt on the roads. The sheriff is hoping the effort will make people more cautious while driving, especially around slower vehicles on hilly county roads.

"Hopefully, just an awareness, to be more aware and more conscious of what could be over that next little knoll," said Gill.



Sheriff Gill says passing laws have changed over the years, which has added to the confusion and dangers. He says if you're in a no passing zone, you are allowed to pass a vehicle moving less than half the posted speed, but that does not apply to farm equipment or commercial agriculture vehicles. So, drivers can pass a buggy, but not a combine.