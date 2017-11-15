Badgers Lose to In-State Rival Green Bay - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Lose to In-State Rival Green Bay

MADISON -

In-state rival UW-Green Bay came ready to play Wednesday night, downing the Wisconsin women’s basketball team, 67-34, in the Kohl Center.

The Phoenix shot 50 percent (25-50) from the field while the Badgers never hit their stride, shooting 26.9 percent (14-52) from the field and getting out-rebounded 37-31.

Wisconsin was led by Marsha Howard, putting up 13 points while adding a team-high eight rebounds. The 5-10 forward also added two assists and two steals. The Badgers went 0-16 from behind the 3-point line, a strength of the team in their opener, and shot just 40 percent (6-15) from the free-throw line.

UW matched Green Bay in both turnovers (18) and steals (8), but could not match the Phoenix offensive firepower.

Green Bay had three players in double figures and shot 45 percent (9-20) from 3-point range. The Phoenix were led by Caitlyn Hibner with 19 points and five rebounds.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

