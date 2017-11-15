Badgers Lose to In-State Rival Green Bay

The high school football state championships kick off Thursday at Camp Randall. One of the Madison-area teams in the slate of title games on the first day, is Lodi. The Blue Devils will be facing the defending champs - Saint Croix Central - in the Divison-4 Championship. Should Lodi win, it would cap off a perfect, undefeated 14-0 season. "We're ready to go," said senior running back Jacob Heyroth. "As sophomores we were in Camp Randall [i...More >>
The Black Hawk Warriors could not keep up with the offensive firepower of Bangor in the WIAA Division 7 state championship. Bangor claimed the title 37-14.More >>
The Black Hawk football team has spent the playoff run looking like a team on a mission. The Warriors have outscored their postseason opponents by an average of 47.5 points. Now, the season-long goal is within reach.More >>
The Waunakee football team is back in the state championship game. The Warriors will play Brookfield Central on Friday at 1 p.m. in the WIAA Division 2 championship game.More >>
The Sun Prairie football team lost in the opening round of the playoffs in 2016. That disappointment fueled them in the offseason. Now, the Cardinals are hoping to knock off defending state champion, Kimberly.More >>
Alabama is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson up to No. 2 and Miami and Oklahoma joining the top four for the first time. Wisconsin was fifth and Auburn was up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday.More >>
With all of the great athletes that have played at Camp Randall Stadium none of them still have the impact on game day as marching band director Mike Leckrone and his 49 years and still counting at the University of Wisconsin.More >>
Alabama is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with Clemson up to No. 2 and Miami and Oklahoma joining the top four for the first time. Wisconsin was fifth and Auburn was up to sixth in the rankings released Tuesday.More >>
With all of the great athletes that have played at Camp Randall Stadium none of them still have the impact on game day as marching band director Mike Leckrone and his 49 years and still counting at the University of Wisconsin.More >>
For just the seventh time in school history, the Badgers men's soccer team has earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament. After winning the Big Ten tournament on Sunday, the Badgers found out Monday they will be hostingMore >>
