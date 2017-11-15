Salvation Army Lip Sync Battle for Charity - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Salvation Army Lip Sync Battle for Charity

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's becoming an annual pre-holiday tradition in Madison: the Salvation Army Lip Sync Battle for Charity.
    Wednesday night, nine different acts took the stage at the Brink Lounge on the near east side.
    There was also a raffle and a silent auction; all to help kick off the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign for the holidays.
     "We do operate the only women's shelter in Dane County and the largest drop in family shelter. So having these events to raise money is critical to our budget and to provide the services that we do," said social services director Melissa Sorensen.
    The winning lip sync act got $1,000 to donate to their favorite charity.
    Top honors of this second annual contest went to the Mad City Ski Team.

