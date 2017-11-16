ESPN's College GameDay in Madison for Wisconsin-Michigan game

MADISON (WKOW) -- ESPN's College GameDay is coming to town this weekend.

Setup begins Thursday at 7:00 a.m. on Bascom Hill, so you may see some impact on sidewalks and traffic along Observatory Drive.

It's the 7th time GameDay has visited UW-Madison.

The national pregame show will air from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kickoff is at 11:05 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

The last time College GameDay was here was a year ago when the Badgers hosted Ohio State.

All visitors are welcome at College GameDay, and admission is free.

UW-Madison employees who park in lots 9, 10 and 11 will experience additional congestion and changes in traffic flow. Observatory Drive will be one way westbound from North Park Street to North Charter Street starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There will be no right turns allowed out of Lots 9, 10 and 11.



On Saturday, Observatory Drive will be closed from North Park Street to North Charter Street, except for lot 9, 10 and 11 permit customers, who will need to show their permit to enter their lots.Metro Transit Route 82 will be on a detour starting Wednesday night until Observatory Drive is reopened. The bus operates from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night. All other Metro Transit bus routes will continue normal operations.



Employees who need to park for work-related reasons on Saturday may choose to avoid some congestion and park in lots 4, 5, 8, 21, 26, 30, 35, 61, 82, 85 or 131. Remember that you must display your annual parking permit.



If you have special parking needs or would like advice for work-related parking during this event or have other questions, contact Transportation Services representatives at customerservice@fpm.wisc.edu or call 608-263-6667.