Wisconsin DNR names 240 new waters as impaired

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has named 240 new waterways as impaired, which means they need plans for reducing pollution.

The DNR said Wednesday that of those, 183 of them are lakes or river stretches that exceed more restrictive phosphorous standards that took effect in December 2010.

Sharon Gayan is director of the DNR bureau for water quality. She says the past five years DNR has assessed more than 6,000 waterways and more than 80 percent are in good condition. This year, she says 35 bodies of water have been removed from the list of those needing management attention.

The 240 impaired waterways may be eligible for state and federal cleanup money.

The list of impaired waterways can be found on the DNR website.