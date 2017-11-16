Burn off Thanksgiving dinner calories with the 'Horrible Holiday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Burn off Thanksgiving dinner calories with the 'Horrible Holiday Sweater Shuffle'

Courtesy: Waunakee Neighborhood Connection

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- After you feast on a big Thanksgiving turkey, break out that ugly holiday sweater for a fun run to burn off the extra calories.

The "Horrible Holiday Sweater Shuffle" is Saturday, November 25 starting at Lone Girl Brewery in Waunakee. The 5K run benefits the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, which provides basic essential items like clothing, baby supplies, laundry soap, diapers, furniture and beds all free to those in need.

Registration for the event starts at 7:30 a.m. and the event itself will kick off at 9:00 a.m. Click here for more information.

