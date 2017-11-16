UPDATE: Gorham St. open after early morning accident

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police confirm to 27 News the all lanes of E. and W. Gorham Streets are open after a crash briefly closed a portion early Thursday morning.

Police say two people, the drivers of the cars, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They will both be okay and discharged soon.

The cause is still being investigated.

*********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County 911 operators tell 27 News at least two people are hurt in a car accident on E. Gorham St. in Madison.

According to dispatchers, two cars crashed shortly after 4:00 a.m. on E Gorham Street near N. Pinckney St. Officials say the road is shut down to N. Henry St. and W. Gorham St. for clean up. They estimate it will take at least 30 minutes.

27 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates on air, online and on 27 News Facebook & Twitter pages throughout the morning.