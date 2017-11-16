Sun Prairie man arrested after firing gun during fight with girlfriend

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Police responded to a "shots fired" call Wednesday night after a man reportedly fired a single shot at his girlfriend.

According to police, they were called to the 1300 block of Park Circle around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. The caller reported that her boyfriend had fired a single round into an exterior wall of the apartment during an argument and then left the apartment.

Police later contacted 32-year-old Clyde Johnson of Sun Prairie who turned himself in without incident, according to a release.

Johnson was booked into the Dane County Jail and faces a tentative charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police were able to locate the round lodged in the apartment wall.

No one was struck by the bullet and no injuries were reported.

Sun Prairie Police say this is an isolated domestic incident and there no threat to the community.