Oregon High School demands better for pancreatic cancer research

OREGON (WKOW) -- Purple was the norm at Oregon High School this week as students and staff came together to wage hope in the fight against pancreatic cancer. Tuesday through Thursday they wore the color and raised money and awareness for the cause.

"Wage hope means finding a cure for pancreatic cancer," said Linda Plymesser, a special education paraprofessional at Oregon High School.

For Plymesser, the pancreatic cancer fight is personal. She lost her husband to the disease just two months after his diagnosis in 2014. "We call it the silent killer because there's no early detection for it," she said. "The last three months were devastating. And watching him pass away before my eyes...and not being able to do anything about it was...it tore my heart in two."

This week, Plymesser and the student organization Panthers Versus Cancer are leading the purple charge. They are also holding a bake sale where all the funds raised go to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to help with research.

"Just seeing how many people are affected by pancreatic cancer and other types of cancer has just really stuck out to me and made me want to help even more for people like Linda and her husband," said OHS senior, Maia Beirne. She's the founder of Panthers Versus Cancer.

Plymesser is using this week as a chance to keep true to her word. "I made myself a promise and a goal that after my husband passed that I would seek until the day comes that they find a cure for pancreatic cancer," she said.

Rome Corners Intermediate and Oregon Middle School also went purple Thursday, as well as Lewiston Elementary School in Portage.