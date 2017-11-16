House passes its version of tax overhaul plan

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House today voted for a nearly $1.5 trillion GOP overhaul of business and personal taxes just as the Senate bill encounters fresh problems.

The House measure cuts the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent and reducing personal tax rates while erasing and shrinking some deductions. Projected federal deficits would grow by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade

But a similar plan approaching approval by the Senate Finance Committee encountered its latest obstacle, this time in the form of fresh projections from Congress' nonpartisan tax analysts.

The new numbers from Congress' Joint Committee on Taxation showed that beginning in 2021, many families earning under $30,000 annually would face higher taxes under the Senate package. By 2027, families making less than $75,000 would face tax boosts while those making more would enjoy lower levies.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, top Democrat on the Finance panel, said the new projections showed the tax bill was "just shameful" because middle-class families would "get hammered."

Republicans attributed the new figures to two Senate provisions. One would end the measure's personal tax cuts starting in 2026, a step GOP leaders took to contain the measure's costs.

The other would abolish the "Obamacare" requirement that people buy health coverage or pay tax penalties.

Eliminating those fines is expected to mean fewer people would obtain federally subsidized policies, and the tax analysts consider a reduction in those subsidies to count as a tax increase. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that would result in 13 million more uninsured people by 2027, making the provision a political risk for some lawmakers.

Republicans on the Finance panel showed no signs of backing down. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., argued that the same Taxation Committee tables showed that higher earners were still bearing a large share of the overall tax burden.