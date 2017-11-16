Black Hawk falls to Bangor in Division 7 state championship - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Black Hawk falls to Bangor in Division 7 state championship

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Black Hawk Warriors could not keep up with the offensive firepower of Bangor in the WIAA Division 7 state championship. Bangor claimed the title 37-14.

Bangor scored two touchdowns out of the gates to make it 16-0. Black Hawk battled back behind Brody Milz. He rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. Milz also tallied 20 tackles on defense. Michael Flanagan scored the other Black Hawk touchdown on a run. The quarterback also threw for 104 yards. Black Hawk cut the deficit to 16-14. However, that was as close as it would get.

Bangor finishes off the perfect season with a 14-0 record. Black Hawk ends the year with a 13-1 mark.

