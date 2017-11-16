Police investigating two separate armed robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating two separate armed robberies that occurred over the course of two days early this week.

Police say a 53-year-old Madison man was struck in the back of the head and knocked down during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday night in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, 3801 East Washington Ave.

Following the attack, the victim told police he was in shock and did not contact the police until Wednesday, according to a police department incident report.

He told an officer he was walking to his car around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 when someone placed an object to the back of his head.

The victim said the stranger threatened to shoot him and demanded his car keys. The sound of a nearby siren apparently caused the robber to panic. He struck the victim with the object and fled empty-handed with an accomplice. The victim suffered scraped knees and head soreness.

The suspect is a black male in his teens, 5'5", thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a yellow scarf covering his face.

In an earlier incident, a 49-year-old Kipling Drive resident contacted police to report a robbery that he says occurred outside his apartment building late Monday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2017.

The victim told an officer he was having a conversation with a man -- he does not know -- when the man lifted up his jacket to reveal a gun tucked in his waistband. The man next reached in the victim's pocket, stole the victim's money, and fled.

The suspect is a white male in his 20s, 6'2", brown hair worn past ears, brown eyes, no facial hair, wearing a red jacket with white lettering.