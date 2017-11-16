Online impersonations known as "catfishing" prohibited under proposed bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authors of a bill that would prevent online impersonations, commonly referred to as catfishing, held a hearing today at the Capitol in Madison.

Under this bill, an individual is guilty of a Class B misdemeanor if he or she impersonates another in an email or on a social network or other social media

(commonly known as “catfishing”) with the intent to frighten, intimidate, harm, threaten, abuse, harass, defraud, or obtain a benefit if a reasonable person would believe that the impersonator was the individual being impersonated.

The bill was introduced in the Assembly by a bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic Representatives.