Out on bail, Beloit man returns to threaten girlfriend

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are searching for a man who threatened his ex-girlfriend just two weeks after being released from jail on bail.

Police are looking for Vernon Lige, 31, who police say on Monday, Nov. 3, 2017, went to his ex-girlfriend's house and entered the residence with a gun demanding the residents tell him the whereabouts of the victim with the intent to threaten, intimidate, and harm her, police say.

The victim was not at the residence at the time, and Lige left.

Lige had been released from jail on $500 cash bail Nov. 2 after being arrested for a standoff in Beloit Oct. 11, 2017 on Saint Lawrence Avenue where police say he threatened his girlfriend and also pointed a handgun at his live-in girlfriend’s mother threatening to shoot her.

During this incident two juveniles were also present and at risk. Prior to this Lige had burned property belonging to his live-in girlfriend, police say.