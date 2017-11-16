Bill would exempt students from expulsion for having guns at school, in limited circumstances

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some high school students would no longer have to fear being expelled for having a gun at school, under a limited exemption being considered by state lawmakers.

Under current law, if a student leaves an unloaded gun in their locked car, in the the school parking lot, they would face a mandatory expulsion hearing if anyone reports it to the administration.

But the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) asked Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) to craft legislation that would exempt schools from starting that expulsion process, if law enforcement investigates the incident and doesn't press charges..

WASB President Terry McCloskey told the Assembly Committee on Education Thursday it is not uncommon for students in rural Wisconsin to hunt before and after school.

And since many of those students live a far distance away from school, McCloskey said it is reasonable for them to keep an unloaded rifle in their locked vehicle.

Others want an exception because their school has student activities that involve firearms, such as trap shooting.

"(If) criminal charges are not brought forward and the school does not want to pursue expulsion, it is an unneeded drain on the school district's time and resources to go through the expulsion process, which includes holding a hearing in these specific cases," said McCloskey.

The WASB believes the decision to start expulsion proceedings should be in the hands of local school officials.

The bill has strong support from Republicans and some Democrats.

A committee vote has yet to be scheduled.