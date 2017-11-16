Lawmakers and community leaders push to close Lincoln Hills youth prison

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- There is a new push to close two Wisconsin's troubled youth prisons.



It's no secret both Lincoln Hills youth prison for boys and Copper Lake youth prison for girls have had their fair share of criminal investigations. Just last month, the youth prison was put on lock down for days, in fear of inmate riots.



Members of the community and elected officials are now calling for the closure of the facility. There has also been reports of guards attacked. Lincoln Hills is currently under criminal investigation for prisoner abuse and child neglect.



"Every news story out of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lakes makes it clear that these facilities are broken and can't be fixed," said Jeff Roman, Youth Justice Milwaukee.



Correctional officers have now been harmed. What are waiting on? Does someone have to die?" said State Sen. Lena Taylor, (D) Milwaukee.



This call to close the two youth prisons comes at a time when Gov. Scott Walker and the state legislature are considering legislation that would subject more youth to prison and for a longer period of time.



