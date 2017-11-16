UW-Madison astronomer part of team to discover "first of its kind" solar system visitor

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison astronomer is calling a strange visitor, either a comet or an asteroid, seen passing through our solar system last month the "first of its kind."

UW-Madison astronomer Ralf Kotulla along with his colleagues from UCLA and the National Optical Astronomy Observatory used the WIYN Telescope in Arizona to take some of the first pictures of the fast moving object.

"It's the first object that we know does not come from our solar system," said Kotulla, who says the object is moving through an unusual speed of about 40,000 miles per hour. "Typically objects that are bound to the sun, that's from inside our own solar system, cannot move that fast."

Kotulla says typical asteroids are shaped like a potato, unlike this mysterious object which he says is shaped like a cigar.

"It's the first of its kind that tells us a lot," he said."The fact that it is very much like the other stuff in our own solar system tells us the way solar systems works are pretty very similar."

Astronomers are still trying to figure out if the object is an asteroid or a comet. But there's one thing they're certain it's not, a visitor from another planet.

"No, that would be nice you could assume it might be a space ship but so far it doesn't look like one," said Kotulla.

Kotulla says right now astronomers from across the world will continue to peel away some of the mystery of this intergalactic object.

