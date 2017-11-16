United Way celebrates 2017 campaign in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- A year's worth of fundraising was celebrated at Madison's Monona Terrace Thursday night.

The United Way of Dane County is on track to meet this year's goal of $18.3 million.

That includes the donations many of you made through work at one of the more than 100 companies that partnered with this year's United Way campaign.

"This money goes back into the community to help people, to help families sustain better lives. It's education, it's training," said 2017 United Way campaign chair Bob Trunzo.

In fact, officials say 558 people living in poverty in Dane County found jobs through the HIRE Education Employment Initiative last year.

The United Way distributes your donations to groups that help in the community.

Officials say the 2017 campaign is still open and they encourage everyone in Dane County to give, advocate and volunteer.