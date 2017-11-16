Car hits daycare full of kids, driver flees

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Some families may be holding their children a little closer after a car slammed into their daycare Thursday.

Police in Milwaukee say one car illegally passed another car, bounced off the other vehicle when it tried to merge and went right into the daycare.

The driver then tried to get away.

The owner of the daycare says there were two babies right by the window.

"I'm upset. I'm upset. It's enough. They could've been killed. And for him to say nobody got killed and didn't even come down here and check to see what happened. That's what upset me the most," Martinna Martina told WISN.

The two children were hit with glass.

Police arrested the driver near the daycare.