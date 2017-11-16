Car hits daycare full of kids, driver flees - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Car hits daycare full of kids, driver flees

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Some families may be holding their children a little closer after a car slammed into their daycare Thursday.
    Police in Milwaukee say one car illegally passed another car, bounced off the other vehicle when it tried to merge and went right into the daycare.
    The driver then tried to get away.
    The owner of the daycare says there were two babies right by the window.
    "I'm upset. I'm upset.  It's enough.  They could've been killed. And for him to say nobody got killed and didn't even come down here and check to see what happened.  That's what upset me the most,"  Martinna Martina told WISN.
    The two children were hit with glass.
    Police arrested the driver near the daycare.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.