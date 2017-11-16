Local PSA hopes to end the silence for sexual assault victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- In recent weeks, sometimes it seems like every day, we've seen more and more women come forward to share their experience of being sexually assaulted and harassed. It's not an easy thing to do, but a new, local project is trying to help victims come forward.

It's an idea that started in 2015 by the Madison Police Department and the PSA is about to be seen on a TV in your home.

"I never told anyone," a woman says in the PSA as she stands motionless.

The moving PSA shows women and men explaining the reasons they didn't speak up after being sexually assaulted.

"This will destroy my family," said one woman.

The campaign idea started from Lieutenant Dan Olivas and his squad.

"I was the Sensitive Crimes lieutenant at the tome for the police department," said Olivas.

Seeing the impact firsthand, Olivas knew something had to be done to help the victims come forward.

"If people are uncomfortable as adults -- reaching out the police department, concerned about going through a prosecution, how can we send the message that there's help for you," he said.

So the department teamed up with Erin Thornley-Parisi at Dane County's Rape Crisis Center.

"We wanted to make sure all of these people knew there's no wrong time to get the help that you need," said Thornley-Parisi.

The message behind the PSA is important for victims who may be watching. It shows a woman asking, "Who would care now?"

Then, the screen goes black with the words "we do," written on the screen. After that, a Madison police officer and a staff member from the Rape Crisis Center appear. The screen then says, "We believe you."

The PSA comes at a time when many victims are sharing their emotional stories after they allegedly were assaulted by a number of public figures.

"We have to stop this epidemic. We have to stop it," said Thornley-Parisi.

The PSA is already on YouTube and Facebook, and in the coming days it will be on local television.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual harassment or sexual assault, be sure to visit the Rape Crisis Center's website or call 608-251-7273.