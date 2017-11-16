Badgers men's soccer tops Illinois-Chicago in NCAA opening round - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers men's soccer tops Illinois-Chicago in NCAA opening round

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers men's soccer team celebrated a return to the NCAA tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory in the opening round against the University of Illinois-Chicago.

The Flames actually scored first. Wisconsin answered just before intermission with a penalty kick goal from senior Tommy Barlow. He scored a second time in the 86th minute. Barlow has ten goals on the season. Mike Catalano and Mitch Guitar also found the back of the net.

Wisconsin advances to the round of 32 for the fifth time in school history. The Badgers will travel to No. 12-seeded Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon.

