Badgers men's soccer tops Illinois-Chicago in NCAA opening round

The Waunakee football team claimed a sixth state championship by rallying past Brookfield Central 14-13 in the WIAA Division 2 title game.More >>
In a defensive battle, Lodi used a short touchdown plunge from Ben Rashid in overtime to edge St. Croix Central for the WIAA Division 4 state championship 17-10. The Blue Devils claimed their first football state championship.More >>
The Badgers men's soccer team celebrated a return to the NCAA tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory in the opening round against the University of Illinois-Chicago.More >>
With all of the great athletes that have played at Camp Randall Stadium none of them still have the impact on game day as marching band director Mike Leckrone and his 49 years and still counting at the University of Wisconsin.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in a decisive run over the final 1:47, to help No. 15 Xavier pull away late for an 80-70 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night in one of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.More >>
The high school football state championships kick off Thursday at Camp Randall. One of the Madison-area teams in the slate of title games on the first day, is Lodi. The Blue Devils will be facing the defending champs - Saint Croix Central - in the Divison-4 Championship. Should Lodi win, it would cap off a perfect, undefeated 14-0 season. "We're ready to go," said senior running back Jacob Heyroth. "As sophomores we were in Camp Randall [i...More >>
The Black Hawk Warriors could not keep up with the offensive firepower of Bangor in the WIAA Division 7 state championship. Bangor claimed the title 37-14.More >>
The Black Hawk football team has spent the playoff run looking like a team on a mission. The Warriors have outscored their postseason opponents by an average of 47.5 points. Now, the season-long goal is within reach.More >>
The Badgers men's soccer team celebrated a return to the NCAA tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory in the opening round against the University of Illinois-Chicago.More >>
With all of the great athletes that have played at Camp Randall Stadium none of them still have the impact on game day as marching band director Mike Leckrone and his 49 years and still counting at the University of Wisconsin.More >>
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in a decisive run over the final 1:47, to help No. 15 Xavier pull away late for an 80-70 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night in one of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.More >>
