Convicted meth dealer sentenced to prison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A convicted methamphetamine dealer will spend seven years behind bars.

That sentence came down Thursday for 31-year-old James Nehls of Lone Rock.

Nehls and seven other people were charged as part of a meth distribution ring. Nehls is the third to be sentenced.

