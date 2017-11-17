Lodi football edges St. Croix Central for state championship

The Lodi High School football team won the state championship Thursday night in dramatic fashion, and they got quite the welcome home.

In a defensive battle, Lodi used a short touchdown plunge from Ben Rashid in overtime to edge St. Croix Central for the WIAA Division 4 state championship 17-10. The Blue Devils claimed their first football state championship.

Jacob Heyroth was nearly the entire offense for Lodi. He ran for 151 yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils managed just 171 yards of total offense. Savannah Curtis connected on a 30-yard field goal for Lodi's other points in the game.

Defensively, Lodi was led by Ryan Brewer and Max Barreau. Brewer had a team-high 13 tackles. Barreau added 10 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a sack.

Lodi finishes off their unbeaten season with a 14-0 record. St. Croix Central ends the year at 12-2.