Lodi football edges St. Croix Central for state championship - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lodi football edges St. Croix Central for state championship

MADISON (WKOW) -

In a defensive battle, Lodi used a short touchdown plunge from Ben Rashid in overtime to edge St. Croix Central for the WIAA Division 4 state championship 17-10. The Blue Devils claimed their first football state championship.

Jacob Heyroth was nearly the entire offense for Lodi. He ran for 151 yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils managed just 171 yards of total offense. Savannah Curtis connected on a 30-yard field goal for Lodi's other points in the game.

Defensively, Lodi was led by Ryan Brewer and Max Barreau. Brewer had a team-high 13 tackles. Barreau added 10 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a sack.

Lodi finishes off their unbeaten season with a 14-0 record. St. Croix Central ends the year at 12-2.

