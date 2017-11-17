Orfordville mom dies in crash with semi, baby with her not hurt - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Orfordville mom dies in crash with semi, baby with her not hurt

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- A woman has died after a crash involving her pick-up truck and a semi-truck in the Town of Beloit Thursday.

Police say it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 213 and County Highway Q.  The pick-up truck driver, 27-year-old Melissa Whitten from Orfordville was pronounced dead at the scene.  Her 5-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but she wasn't hurt.  The child is now with family.

The semi-truck driver, 66-year-old Kirk Schmidt from South Beloit, IL was hurt, but he has since been released from the hospital.

Police say the crash caused a power outage in the area.  As of 3:30 a.m., there are still customers without power.

