Orfordville mom dies in crash with semi, baby with her not hurt

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- A woman has died after a crash involving her pick-up truck and a semi-truck in the Town of Beloit Thursday.



Police say it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 213 and County Highway Q. The pick-up truck driver, 27-year-old Melissa Whitten from Orfordville was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 5-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but she wasn't hurt. The child is now with family.



The semi-truck driver, 66-year-old Kirk Schmidt from South Beloit, IL was hurt, but he has since been released from the hospital.



Police say the crash caused a power outage in the area. As of 3:30 a.m., there are still customers without power.