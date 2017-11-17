Lodi football team gets special escort home after winning state championship

The high school football state championships kick off Thursday at Camp Randall. One of the Madison-area teams in the slate of title games on the first day, is Lodi. The Blue Devils will be facing the defending champs - Saint Croix Central - in the Divison-4 Championship. Should Lodi win, it would cap off a perfect, undefeated 14-0 season. "We're ready to go," said senior running back Jacob Heyroth. "As sophomores we were in Camp Randall [i...

The high school football state championships kick off Thursday at Camp Randall. One of the Madison-area teams in the slate of title games on the first day, is Lodi. The Blue Devils will be facing the defending champs - Saint Croix Central - in the Divison-4 Championship. Should Lodi win, it would cap off a perfect, undefeated 14-0 season. "We're ready to go," said senior running back Jacob Heyroth. "As sophomores we were in Camp Randall [i...

In a defensive battle, Lodi used a short touchdown plunge from Ben Rashid in overtime to edge St. Croix Central for the WIAA Division 4 state championship 17-10. The Blue Devils claimed their first football state championship.

LODI (WKOW) -- The Lodi High School football team won the state championship Thursday night in dramatic fashion, and they got quite the welcome home.

The team got an escort from the Lodi Police Department and Dane and Lodi Fire Departments when returning home from Camp Randall Stadium.

Lodi won in overtime 17-10 for the school's first state title. They beat St. Croix Central.

People stayed up late, lining the streets around 11:30 p.m. to welcome the team home. Jennie Larsen captured it on video and shared it with 27 News.