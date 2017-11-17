Wisconsin Forecast for hunters

WAUSAU, WI (WKOW) -- Gun-deer season starts November 18th. Travelers to Hayward & Ashland areas will come across a few showers. The sun rises at 7am in Wausau and sunrise hunters will be greeted with a cold wind. That area shouldn't have rain for sunrise but showers will soon move in. Those hunting near Eau Claire will have isolated showers around sunrise. Some of these could mix with snowflakes. It is possible a dusting of snow sticks to grassy areas but this shouldn't be enough to shovel. The full forecast for Southern Wisconsin can be found HERE.