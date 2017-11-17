What's Going Around: Rhinovirus

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- If you or a family member has been sick lately, it could be one of two things: rhinovirus or influenza.

Dr. Danielle Gindlesberger with SSM Health in Sun Prairie says she's seeing rhinovirus in her clinic and influenza has now started to hit Wisconsin. With rhinovirus, you'll likely have a cough, runny nose, sore throat and laryngitis (losing your voice). To tell rhinovirus and influenza apart, look for a fever. If you have a fever, it's more likely the flu.

Dr. Gindlesberger says you can treat rhinovirus, or a cold, with fluids and Tylenol or ibuprofen. But if you have a respiratory illness like COPD or asthma, follow up with your doctor, especially if you're experiencing shortness of breath or need to use your inhaler more often.

If you think you have the flu and have had a fever three days or longer, see a doctor. Dr. Gindlesberger says some people have already been hospitalized with it this season. But for the most part, even the flu can be treated at home with rest, fluids and Tylenol.

To prevent the flu, Dr. Gindlesberger says consider getting a flu shot and wash your hands often.