Foxconn begins posting jobs online

RACINE (WKOW) -- Foxconn, the technology giant set to build an LCD screen manufacturing facility in Racine County, has begin  posting job openings on the job site Indeed.com.

State officials earlier this month signed a contract with Foxconn that could provide the company with nearly $3 billion in incentives. 

 Foxconn is expected to invest $10 billion by 2020 to create a 1,000-acre campus for up to 13,000 jobs.

Jobs currently listed include project manager, human resources and production supervisor, among dozens  of  open  positions.

Search the  job postings HERE.

