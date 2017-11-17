Digging deeper: Madison Police work to root out hidden biases - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Digging deeper: Madison Police work to root out hidden biases

MADISON (WKOW) - A team of Madison Police officers is working with new recruits and professionals in other fields, to help them root out their hidden biases.

The training program that takes on what's called implicit bias, uses role play and sometimes uncomfortable discussions to bare stereotypes and cultural confusion among people who sometimes work in life-and-death situations.

"What we need to do as an officer...as someone working with the public...what we really need to see people for is a sense that, overcoming bias and achieving better outcomes for everybody is a daily activity," Officer Jared Prado says of his program Judgment Under the Radar.

If officers are asked to examine their own beliefs, Prado says historical episodes of racism in police work itself cannot be glossed over. 

In Monday's special report on 27 News at 10, how even the community-dividing experience of African American teenage suspect Tony Robinson's officer-involved death is not off-limits.  And more on how a field of professionals working with society's most vulnerable benefits from identifying implicit bias through this training.

