Threat to school found in West High School bathroom - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- West High School's principal says they have found the person who wrote a threat on a bathroom wall at the school Thursday and are taking "appropriate followup steps."

Word of the threat spread quickly spread among students on social media, according to a comment posted to WKOW's Facebook page.

Principal Karen Boran said the school takes any potential threat seriously and immediately reported this to Madison Police who worked with the school to investigate.

"Based on our investigation with police, we have found who was involved with writing the threat, the individual has taken responsibility, and we are taking appropriate follow up steps,"Boran wrote in an email to parents. "There is no threat to our school, but we wanted to make sure to communicate with you in case you hear about this."

