Week 12 of Sports Extra

The Wisconsin women's soccer team had their season come to an end after a tough 1-0 loss to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in Columbia, S.C. The Badgers did a great job disrupting the Gamecocks’ rhythm the entire game, holding them to eight shots, as they entered the match averaging almost 16 shots per game. South Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute courtesy of a goal from freshman Luciana Zullo, her fifth of the season scoring f...

More >>