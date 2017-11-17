Police warn of stranger who offered ride to three middle school students

Police warn of stranger who offered ride to three middle school - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A stranger offered three middle school students a ride to school this morning in what police are calling a suspicious person incident.

The man was in a black pickup truck and contacted the children about 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of Huxley Street and Northwestern Avenue.

The man told the students it was cold and wanted to know if he could give them a lift.

The students declined and hurried off to school to tell a teacher. The black pickup was newer and in good shape. It had no topper and possibly tinted windows.

The driver is described as white, late 30's, shorter light hair, brown beard, no mustache, no glasses, wearing green and yellow Oakland A's brimmed baseball hat.

