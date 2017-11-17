OSHA proposes nearly $2 million fine against Didion Milling for explosion

Federal safety officials said it was a disregard for the law that led to the plant explosion at Didion Milling in Cambria in May 2017.

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing nearly $2 million in fines against Didion Milling Inc. in connection with the deadly explosion at the company's facility in Cambria.

Five workers were killed and 12 others were hurt in the explosion.

OSHA determined the explosion likely resulted from Didion's failures to correct the leakage and accumulation of highly combustible grain dust throughout the facility and to properly maintain equipment to control ignition sources. OSHA cited the Cambria facility with 14 willful and five serious citations, most involving fire and explosion hazards.

The company has been placed in OSHA'S Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

“Didion Milling could have prevented this tragedy if it had addressed hazards that are well-known in this industry,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Ken Nishiyama Atha in a statement. “Instead, their disregard for the law led to an explosion that claimed the lives of workers, and heartbreak for their families and the community.”

Didion now has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings.

In a statement from Didion, the company said it continues to mourn the loss of their team members who died or were injured.

"Our thoughts remain first and foremost with the families of those affected, our employees and the community," the statement read.

Didion also said that it does not agree with the severity of the penalties levied against it or the conclusions released by OSHA.

Company officials say they are working with their legal counsel to determine how to address the findings.

Regardless of how they address OSHA’s decision, the company says it is their intent to rebuild the corn milling facility in Cambria.

The company says the new mill will utilize the latest technology and industry best practices, creating one of the most efficient, effective and safe operational systems available.