Wisconsin's AG urges U.S. Supreme Court to protect prayer at public meetings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has joined 22 other states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to protect lawmakers who want to lead prayer at public meetings.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Schimel's office says the coalition filed a brief Wednesday asking the Supreme Court to hear arguments and confirm the constitutionality of the practice.

Schimel says such a decision would clear confusion among the lower courts and strike down a ruling that impacts Wisconsin. “Religious freedom is one of our most sacred American values and rights.”



The brief further cites examples nationwide of states, counties and municipalities that open meetings with a government official’s prayer. It also argues many governing bodies can't afford to hire a full-time chaplain or recruit volunteer clergy.

The case, Lund vs. Rowan County, focuses on Rowan County, North Carolina’s practice of opening its meeting with prayer offered by its commissioners.

Wisconsin filed its brief in support of free expression of faith along with West Virginia, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas,

Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah, along with the Governor of Kentucky.

Click here to see a copy of the brief.