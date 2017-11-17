Waunakee football claims sixth state championship - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waunakee football claims sixth state championship

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Waunakee football team claimed a sixth state championship by rallying past Brookfield Central 14-13 in the WIAA Division 2 title game.

Trailing 13-0 in the fourth quarter, the Warriors turned a fumble recovery into a short touchdown run from Javian Dayne. Dayne added another short touchdown run a few minutes later. He finished with 107 yards on 29 attempts. Nate Carter completed 8-of-21 passes for 115 yards for the Warriors.

The Warriors finish the season with a 14-0 record. Brookfield Central ends at 13-1.

