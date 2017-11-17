Drivers help authorities find Janesville man from Silver Alert

DEFOREST (WKOW) - Authorities say two people driving on the highway near DeForest helped authorities safely locate an 81-year old Janesville man from a Silver Alert.



The alert was issued Thursday, when family members reported the man failed to return home after a morning appointment in Rockford.



State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Henderson says a semi-truck driver saw the Silver Alert billboard messaging sign, and then spotted the silver Subaru Outback from the message in DeForest.



"The semi-driver called to report that the vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane, and that he had already passed the vehicle," Henderson says.



Authorities say another driver then spotted the same Subaru and called 911 to report his unsafe driving.



Henderson says that driver stayed on the phone with a dispatcher, allowing state troopers to position themselves to intercept the Subaru. Henderson says the 81-year old driver was confused. "He certainly had lost his way for a good eight hours or so after the appointment," Henderson says.



Henderson says the callers were critical to helping law enforcement ensure there was no harm to the senior citizen, or anyone else on the road.

State department of justice officials say since the beginning of the Silver Alert program in 2014, 215 alerts have been issued. They say ninety-six percent of the subjects of the alerts have been found safely.







