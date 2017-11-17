Fitchburg Mayor Jason Gonzalez apologizes to community leader for feud

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- On Friday, Fitchburg Mayor Jason Gonzalez apologized to the man he had kicked out of a City Council meeting earlier in the week.



During the Tuesday night meeting, community leader Kaleem Caire was explaining his opposition to proposed funding cuts to some nonprofits. Mayor Jason Gonzalez told him he was out of line and called police to escort Caire out. He changed his tune on Friday. He says he is apologizing after having time to reflect.



"That my actions towards Mr. Kaleem Caire at our last council meeting this past Tuesday were not the most productive and frankly were not productive at all," said Gonzalez.



"Every mayor can become a good mayor but you don't become good until you go through adversity," said Caire. "And now he's got some. I hope the people on his staff, the people in this community will help him become a good mayor because why on earth would you want to live with a bad one."



The mayor's budget proposal cut more than $100,000 in funding to four non-profits.