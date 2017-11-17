Hunters prepare for gun deer hunting season

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- With the start of gun deer hunting season just around the corner, state and county officials want to make sure hunters prepare for a fun and safe season.

11-year-old Arion Dommershauscn can't wait to go gun deer hunting with his grandfather.

"It feels like Christmas day," said Dommershauscn as he got ready to head up to Muscoda to camp out with family. "Hopefully we can bring that 10 pointer [deer]."

This season will be Dommershauscn's first time hunting deer while shooting a gun.

"He's well supervised, and I'll be with him the whole way through it and we have taken extra precautions where we're hunting to make sure there are no other hunters in the line of fire," said Dommershauscn's grandfather, Russell Wolff.

Dommershauscn and Wolff were among the many hunters to visit Dane County's Law Enforcement Training Center before gun deer hunting season began.

The training center held a "sight-in clinic" for hunters to get their guns checked out before heading out to hunt.

"We want hunters to be able to come in and sight their guns so they know for sure that the gun works properly," said Dane County Sheriff's Deputy Dawn Redford, who helps run the clinic. "We'll probably put through about 2,000 people by the end of it."

The training center ended its clinic on Friday just before the season starts.

Another concern surrounding the start of the season is Chronic Wasting Disease.

The Wisconsin DNR is setting up testing stations across the state to make it easier for hunters to get their buck looked at.

"Getting samples will help us read where the disease has moved within the herd," said the DNR's Wildlife Management Program Director Eric Lobner, who says they have a goal this season of 8,000 tests. "It is important...to have [deer] test cause we as an agency really need to know what impact diseases is having on the landscape."

To find a list of registration and testing stations, you can head to the DNR website.