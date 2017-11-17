Dane County leaders encourage holiday shoppers to buy local - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County leaders encourage holiday shoppers to buy local

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- There is a push by Dane County leaders to support local businesses this holiday season.

November marks the launch of Shift Your Shopping. The program encourages consumers to buy from local businesses ahead of the holidays. On Friday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and other county leaders gathered to highlight how important it is to do so.

Studies show Americans spend a large portion of their annual retail shopping budget between November 1 and December 31. According to the National Retail Federation, retail sales in November and December generally increase 3.6% to roughly $650 billion.

When that money is shifted to locally owned, independent businesses, they generate more economic benefit in local communities than money spent at national chain outlets.

"Small business Saturday is more than just retail," said Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray. "It also includes restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, flower shops, the list goes on and on. They're all individual businesses that rely on the local economy to be successful."

Local businesses who use their Dane Buy Local membership reported an average revenue increase of 12.3% compared to 4.2% growth among independent businesses in communities without a Buy Local program.

