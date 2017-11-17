Kimberly scores 27 unanswered points in title win over Sun Prairie

The WIAA high school football season came to a close Friday night with Kimberly scoring 27 unanswered points in a 27-7 win at Camp Randall Stadium for their fifth straight division-1 state title.

Sun Prairie lead 7-0 after the first quarter after senior quarterback Jack Zander connected with Cooper Nelson for a 19-yard touchdown pass. The Cardinals put up 260-yards of total offense in the lose.

The remaining three quarters belonged to Kimberly. Four straight touchdowns were scored by the Papermakers, with two of them coming from D.J. Stewart. Kimberly accumulated 396-yards of total offense.

With the win, Kimberly has now won five straight state championships and 70 straight game dating back to the playoffs of the 2012 season.