Citizens Pawtrol hits the streets - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Citizens Pawtrol hits the streets

Posted: Updated:

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- Police in a Milwaukee suburb have some new crime fighting allies: people walking their dogs.
    Since they're out on the streets every day anyway, these dogs and their owners in Wauwatosa are part of a first-of-its-kind program in Wisconsin.
         The police department is training them to be better witnesses and identify suspicious activity while walking their dogs.
     "Everybody get out there and take a little extra time with your dogs. And look a little bit more, pay attention a little bit more," dog owner Janel Villenauve told WISN.
    The dog walkers are known as Wauwatosa's "Citizens Pawtrol".

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.