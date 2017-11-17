Citizens Pawtrol hits the streets

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- Police in a Milwaukee suburb have some new crime fighting allies: people walking their dogs.

Since they're out on the streets every day anyway, these dogs and their owners in Wauwatosa are part of a first-of-its-kind program in Wisconsin.

The police department is training them to be better witnesses and identify suspicious activity while walking their dogs.

"Everybody get out there and take a little extra time with your dogs. And look a little bit more, pay attention a little bit more," dog owner Janel Villenauve told WISN.

The dog walkers are known as Wauwatosa's "Citizens Pawtrol".