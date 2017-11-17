USDA invests $1 billion to improve rural healthcare in 41 states across country including Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The US Department of Agriculture announced Friday it is investing more than $1 billion to help improve healthcare in rural areas across the country.

The money will help improve access to health care services for over 2.5 million people in 41 states including Wisconsin through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

Loans can be used to fund community services, including constructing and updating hospitals, clinics, treatment centers, and dental facilities as well as assisted living centers in rural communities with up to 20,000 people.

Just this past year the USDA invested in 97 rural health care projects. In a press release Friday, US Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said, "USDA invests in a wide range of health care facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and treatment centers to help ensure that rural residents have access to the same state-of-the art care available in urban and metropolitan areas," adding that the helping build a prosperous America begins with healthy people.

The money will also create an economic boost to rural areas opening up opportunities for good paying jobs.