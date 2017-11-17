Protecting Camp Randall Stadium for Saturday's game

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday marks the last home game of the season at Camp Randall Stadium as the badgers take on the Michigan wolverines. It's a fun experience for fans but for police it's serious business, long hours and days, even months, of preparation.

"We start planning for the last game before the season even starts," said Lieutenant Cherise Caradine with the UW-Madison Police Department.

She leads the department's officers during special events. She says the night before the game is when the real work begins.

"We kind of go on a lockdown overnight, secure the stadium and then we secure our perimeter with barriers and slammers," said Caradine.

The following morning, K9s like Maya are out canvassing every section of the stadium, hours before the game.

"We haven't had like a directed threat towards Camp Randall but there's been national threats against stadiums," said Captain Brent Plisch with UWPD. He's the department's K9 Unit leader.

The national threats are taken seriously by the department's K9 teams and other dogs and handlers who come in to help from different state agencies.

It's a team effort with Madison police, State Patrol, and other forces.

"We always want to stay one step ahead," said Caradine.

The K9s smell for hidden materials, such as ammonium nitrate, which is used in making explosives. It's the same substance that was used in the Oklahoma City bombing.

Maya and the other dogs behind the badges are accurate in finding whatever they're trying to smell out, and they're efficient, too.

"We can get through entire concourses and literally dozens of buses in a fraction of the time that would take a human officer to go through and search that," said Plisch.

It's long hours and tiring work, especially on a weekend when the stadium is home to the WIAA High School Football championship games. Plus, the department has to keep UW's Hockey games secure as well.

"It's physically and mentally exhausting at times, but there's also a huge burst of energy that you get from a crowd at Camp Randall Stadium," said Plisch.

"The season never get any shorter, they never get any easier," added Caradine. "But we all know there's a light at the end of the tunnel and if we can just make it to Sunday morning then things start to level out."