Women's College Soccer: Badgers season ends in 1-0 decision to S - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Women's College Soccer: Badgers season ends in 1-0 decision to South Carolina

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin women's soccer team had their season come to an end after a tough 1-0 loss to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in Columbia, S.C.

The Badgers did a great job disrupting the Gamecocks’ rhythm the entire game, holding them to eight shots, as they entered the match averaging almost 16 shots per game.

South Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute courtesy of a goal from freshman Luciana Zullo, her fifth of the season scoring from the right side.

Though the stat sheet may not reflect it, the first half was all Wisconsin. The Badgers dominated possession and outshot South Carolina, 5-2, tying 2-2 on shots on goal. UW received five offside calls in the first half, ruining some good chances. The Cardinal and White also held a 3-0 edge in corner kicks at the half.

UW’s staunch defense held the Gamecocks without a shot up until the 36th minute.

South Carolina did not get its first corner kick opportunity until there was 26 minutes remaining in the game, where the Badgers had already had five.

The Gamecocks outshot the Badgers 8-7 and 4-2 in shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Clem made three saves in her career finale.

Three players, Victoria Pickett, Dani Rhodes and Alexis Tye shared the team lead with two shots apiece. Both of Rhodes’ tries at South Carolina keeper Mika Krzeczowski were on net.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin men's hockey blitzes Michigan 7-3

    Wisconsin men's hockey blitzes Michigan 7-3

    The Wisconsin men's hockey team scored early and often on the way to a 7-3 victory over Michigan. The Badgers' seven goals and 26 blocked shots were season highs. Kyle Hayton stopped 34 shots to improve to 7-4-1 on the season.  Wisconsin is now 8-5-1 on the season. Michigan falls to 6-4-1. More >>
    The Wisconsin men's hockey team scored early and often on the way to a 7-3 victory over Michigan. The Badgers' seven goals and 26 blocked shots were season highs. Kyle Hayton stopped 34 shots to improve to 7-4-1 on the season.  Wisconsin is now 8-5-1 on the season. Michigan falls to 6-4-1. More >>

  • Women's College Soccer: Badgers season ends in 1-0 decision to South Carolina

    Women's College Soccer: Badgers season ends in 1-0 decision to South Carolina

    The Wisconsin women's soccer team had their season come to an end after a tough 1-0 loss to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in Columbia, S.C. The Badgers did a great job disrupting the Gamecocks’ rhythm the entire game, holding them to eight shots, as they entered the match averaging almost 16 shots per game. South Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute courtesy of a goal from freshman Luciana Zullo, her fifth of the season scoring f...More >>
    The Wisconsin women's soccer team had their season come to an end after a tough 1-0 loss to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in Columbia, S.C. The Badgers did a great job disrupting the Gamecocks’ rhythm the entire game, holding them to eight shots, as they entered the match averaging almost 16 shots per game. South Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute courtesy of a goal from freshman Luciana Zullo, her fifth of the season scoring f...More >>

  • Badgers men's soccer tops Illinois-Chicago in NCAA opening round

    Badgers men's soccer tops Illinois-Chicago in NCAA opening round

    The Badgers men's soccer team celebrated a return to the NCAA tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory in the opening round against the University of Illinois-Chicago. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's soccer team celebrated a return to the NCAA tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory in the opening round against the University of Illinois-Chicago. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.