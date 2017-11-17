Women's College Soccer: Badgers season ends in 1-0 decision to South Carolina

The Wisconsin women's soccer team had their season come to an end after a tough 1-0 loss to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in Columbia, S.C.

The Badgers did a great job disrupting the Gamecocks’ rhythm the entire game, holding them to eight shots, as they entered the match averaging almost 16 shots per game.

South Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute courtesy of a goal from freshman Luciana Zullo, her fifth of the season scoring from the right side.

Though the stat sheet may not reflect it, the first half was all Wisconsin. The Badgers dominated possession and outshot South Carolina, 5-2, tying 2-2 on shots on goal. UW received five offside calls in the first half, ruining some good chances. The Cardinal and White also held a 3-0 edge in corner kicks at the half.

UW’s staunch defense held the Gamecocks without a shot up until the 36th minute.

South Carolina did not get its first corner kick opportunity until there was 26 minutes remaining in the game, where the Badgers had already had five.

The Gamecocks outshot the Badgers 8-7 and 4-2 in shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Clem made three saves in her career finale.

Three players, Victoria Pickett, Dani Rhodes and Alexis Tye shared the team lead with two shots apiece. Both of Rhodes’ tries at South Carolina keeper Mika Krzeczowski were on net.

