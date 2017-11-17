Las Vegas officer tells Green Bay police of mass shooting experience

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Officers in Green Bay got a lesson in active shooter training from an officer who's seen the worst.

He responded to the Las Vegas mass shooting.

That officer was visiting family in Wisconsin Friday and asked to not be identified.

But he made time to talk to Green Bay police about his experience and how Las Vegas officers responded when Stephen Paddock opened fired on a concert, killing 58 people.

"It's so easy for us to sit back afterward and say, wow, that must have been difficult, but when you put us there in the moment and to be able to get through all that chaos, helps to make it very real and it gives us things to think about and consider if it should ever happen here," officer Mike Knetzger told WBAY.

Officers learned how to keep big crowds calm, and when it's safe to evacuate them.

They also talked about considering the unexpected, like off-duty officers who show up in plain clothes but may have their weapons to help.